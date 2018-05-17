17 May 2018

ACT Alliance Alert: Occupied Palestinian Territories - Conflict in Gaza

Report
ACT Alliance
Published on 17 May 2018 View Original
In the evening of Monday 14 May 2018, the province of Gaza in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPTs), has witnessed marches and gatherings of Palestinians on the Gaza eastern border with Israel, marking the 70th anniversary of Palestine occupation which is known as the “Nakba” literally translated to “disaster", "catastrophe", marking a period when Palestinian Arabs were expelled from their homes during the 1948 Arab – Israel war.

Their protest was met with Israeli live ammunition resulting in over 60 casualties and over 2800 people injured; this being the deadliest days of the Israeli – Palestinian conflict since the 2014 Gaza War.

On 30 March 2018 Palestinian activists launched a six- week campaign dubbed the “Great March of Return”, demanding that Palestinian refugees and their descendants be allowed to return to their homes and lands in what is now Israel; against the moving of the United States Embassy to Jerusalem; and protesting against the blockade on the Gaza Strip.

