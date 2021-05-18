ACPP calls for the immediate application of International Humanitarian Law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the urgent protection of the Palestinian people under occupation

Faced with the distressing deterioration of the political situation in Palestine and Israel in recent days, in which 83 Palestinians, including 17 minors, and 7 Israelis, including 2 minors, have died, ACPP calls for an immediate end to all violent acts and protection immediate effect of the civilian population.

In addition, ACPP recalls that the Palestinian territory is a territory occupied by Israel since 1967, and as an occupying force, as a High Contracting Party to the Geneva Conventions, and in accordance with the Fourth Geneva Convention and its Second Additional Protocol, Israel has the Obligation to protect the civilian Palestinian population in all territories under its control, that is, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Likewise, the ACPP recalls that Article 1 common to the four Geneva Conventions commits all the High Contracting Parties to the Conventions - including Spain - to respect and enforce the Convention in all circumstances.

The current increase in violence is the direct result of Israel's systematic lack of respect for International Law towards the Palestinian population under its occupation, and the lack of action by the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to demand and ensure the application of international law by Israel and accountability for its violation.

Beyond empty partial declarations that call for an end to the violence by all parties involved - obviating or minimizing the special protection granted to the Palestinian population under International Law - the High Contracting States of the Geneva Conventions must act immediately. , with all legal, diplomatic and other means at its disposal, to demand that Israel immediately end its military attacks on the occupied Palestinian territory.

In addition, the ACPP recalls that the only viable long-term solution is the end of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories that it occupied in 1967, in accordance with the repeated resolutions of the UN Security Council, and the achievement of a peace agreement negotiated.