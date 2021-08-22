9 Administrative Detainees Continue Their Open Hunger Strike In The Israeli Occupation Prisons

Ministry of Detainees’ Affairs stated that 9 Palestinian detainees continue their open hunger strike in the Israeli occupation prisons in rejection of their administrative detention. In addition, it asserted that the continuous of the inhuman Israeli occupation policy of administrative detention is a clear violation of the international law and human rights conventions.

Administrative detention is an illegal procedure that allows the Israeli occupation military to hold detainees indefinitely on secret information without charging them or allowing them to stand trial. Moreover, there are about 400 Palestinian detainees whose being detained administratively in the Israeli occupation prisons.

The Ministry of Detainees’ Affairs calls upon the Israeli Occupation to abolish its practice of administrative detention, release those detainees, and strictly follow international law. It also holds the Israeli occupation and its prison administration responsible for the lives of the nine Palestinian detainees calling for urgent intervention to save their lives.

International Relations Office

Ministry of Detainees’ Affairs