76th Friday of Demonstrations in Gaza, 95 Wounded, including 30 Children and Nine Paramedics

On Friday 27 September 2019, the 76th week of the Great March of Return (GMR) protests, Israeli forces continued to use live fire and other violent means in policing unarmed protests. 95 people were injured, including 30 children and nine paramedics. Of the injured, 40 sustained wounds from live fire, while 27 were hit directly by tear gas canisters. Medical sources reported that five of the wounded are in critical condition.

The documentation by Al Mezan Center for Human Rights shows that on Friday:

· Saleh Al Haj, 20, a volunteer paramedic was injured in the left eye with a tear gas canister at the demonstration in Khan Younis district.

· Mohammed Safi, 19, a volunteer paramedic was hit in the back with a tear gas canister at the demonstration in Khan Younis district.

· Nasser Mousa, 22, a volunteer paramedic was injured in the right hand with a plastic-coated steel bullet at the demonstration in Khan Younis district.

· Kamal Al Shahri, 25, a volunteer paramedic was injured in the back with a plastic-coated steel bullet at the demonstration in Khan Younis district.

· Fatma Al Najjar, 30, a volunteer paramedic was injured in her right hand with a plastic-coated steel bullet at the demonstration in Khan Younis district.

· Shorouq Abu Reeda, 21, a volunteer paramedic was injured in the right leg with a plastic-coated steel bullet at the demonstration in Khan Younis district.

· Ibtissam Abu Louli, 22, a volunteer paramedic was injured in the back with a tear gas canister at the demonstration in Khan Younis district.

· Sabreen Qesha, 28, a volunteer paramedic was injured in the right arm with a plastic-coated steel bullet at the demonstration in Rafah district.

· Atef Al Arbid, 48, a volunteer paramedic was injured in the face with a plastic-coated steel bullet at the demonstration in North Gaza district.

Al Mezan’s documentation shows that from 30 March 2018, Israeli forces have killed 324 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Of the total fatalities, 211 were killed at the protests, including 46 children, two women, four paramedics, two journalists, and nine persons with disability. Another 18,408 persons have been wounded, including 4,620 children and 825 women. 9,214 of the wounded were injured by live fire, including 1,991 children and 180 women.

In 275 shootings, 221 paramedics were wounded, 42 of them more than once.

Also, in 246 shootings, 173 journalists were injured, 42 of them more than once. The Israeli forces continue to keep the bodies of 16 fatalities, including three minors.

Al Mezan condemns the continued use of excessive and other unlawful force by the Israeli forces, including sharpshooters, to police demonstrations. Al Mezan also expresses concern by the continued deliberate attacks on unarmed protesters, including children, persons with disability, and visibly marked paramedics and journalists. Al Mezan stresses that the rights to peaceful assembly and to free expression are fundamental rights and must be respected. Unarmed protesters not posing any serious or imminent threat to the Israeli forces must not be harmed.

Al Mezan calls on the international community to condemn all violations of international law and to promptly intervene to ensure the protection of civilians from unlawful attack in the context of the protests. The international community must end its silence on the aggravating human rights situation and condemn all violations of international law. Al Mezan also calls on the international community to take firm action to ensure accountability and justice for serious violations of international law.

