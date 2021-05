37 Palestinian children injured and arrested in East Jerusalem

UNICEF calls to prevent further escalation and protect all children

Statement from Ted Chaiban, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa and Lucia Elmi, UNICEF Special Representative in the State of Palestine

AMMAN/EAST JERUSALEM, 9 May 2021:“Over the past two days, 29 Palestinian children were injured in East Jerusalem including in the Old City and the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood. Eight Palestinian children were meanwhile arrested.

“A one-year-old toddler was among those injured. Some children were taken for treatment at hospitals with injuries in the head and the spine.

“This comes amid reports that nearly 300 people were injured in the area.

“UNICEF received reports that ambulances were restricted from arriving on location to assist and evacuate the injured and that an on-site clinic was reportedly hit and searched.

“All children should be protected from violence and kept out of harm’s way at all times. Families’ rights to access all places of worship should be preserved and those injured be assisted without restrictions.

“UNICEF urges the Israeli authorities to refrain from using violence against children and release all those children detained. The detention of children is a last resort and should be used for the shortest time possible.

“Meanwhile in the Gaza Strip, parts of the West Bank and southern Israel, there is a concerning resumption in violence especially in the past 24 hours.

“We call on all parties involved wherever they are to prevent any further escalation and protect all civilians especially children.”

