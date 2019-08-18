18 Aug 2019

3 Palestinians Killed By Israeli Forces At Gaza Border

Report
from Voice of America
Published on 18 Aug 2019 View Original

Three Palestinian men were killed by Israeli forces, the Palestinian health ministry said Sunday, adding that another Palestinian man was wounded in the shooting.

An Israeli military statement said a military "attack helicopter and tank" opened fire on a group of armed men spotted "adjacent to the security fence in the northern Gaza Strip" that separates Israel from Gaza.

The incident happened just hours after three rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in that incident.

