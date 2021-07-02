2021 Multi Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) Research Terms of Reference: OPT2101, Version 1 - June 2021

General Objective

Directly inform joint humanitarian-development response planning in the oPt through the provision of comprehensive, multi-sectoral household data and inter-sectoral analysis.

Specific Objective(s)

• Provide a detailed overview of the magnitude and severity of humanitarian needs among crisis-affected populations in the oPt to inform the 2022 HNO and HRP

• Identify variations in humanitarian needs across geographic areas, population groups, and vulnerability profiles and provide comparable analysis of intersectoral needs to inform response prioritisation and strategic planning