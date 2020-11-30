20 years since October 2000: Structural health discrimination between Arabs and Jews

This report reviews and analyzes the response of the Israeli government and healthcare system during the first 100 days of the pandemic and the heavy price the Israeli public has paid and will continue to pay for the government’s actions.

As the proverb goes, they who sow the wind reap the whirlwind – and a whirlwind we most certainly reaped. After decades of privatization and underinvestment in social services, Israel’s healthcare system came into the coronavirus pandemic stretched to its limits. Fear of a large-scale disaster pushed the government to employ severe measures.

Although exclusion and discrimination against Israel’s Palestinian-Arab population has existed since the country’s founding, the events of October 2000 are considered to be one of the traumas that defined the relationship between Israel and its Arab residents and citizens (the term Arabs includes Palestinian residents of Israel, the Bedouin community and Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem). The report of the Or Commission, set up to examine these events, pointed to systemic discrimination against the Arab population and called on Israeli governments to take action to end it. Twenty years later, an assessment of the state of health in Arab and Jewish societies shows that discrimination against Arabs has persisted.