For the 166th time in a row, the Israeli Occupation Court postpones the trial of Muhammad Al-Halabi

Ministry of Detainees’ Affairs stated that the Israeli Occupation Court postponed the trial of the Palestinian detainee, Muhammad Al-Halabi, 43 years old, from Jabalia refugee camp for the 166th time in a raw until 2/9/2021. Thus, he has the longest trial in the history of the Palestinian captive movement.

Al-Halabi who is a father of five children, was the director of the American World Vision Foundation in the Gaza Strip. Recently, he was granted Honorary Doctorate from an academic institution in Germany for his humanitarian work.

He was arrested while traveling through Beit Hanoun crossing (Erez) on June 15, 2016. The Israeli occupation authorities detained him inside their prisons under the pretext of transferring sums of money from the institution to the benefit of Palestinian factions. However, they have no tangible evidence or proof of a legal charge against him.

During the interrogation, he was denied access to his lawyer, in an attempt to pressure him to confess. AlHalabi was subjected to physical and psychological torture, that lasted for 52 days. Consequently, he lost 50% of his hearing.

In the light of what precedes, Ministry of Detainees’ Affairs calls upon the Israeli Occupation to abolish its practice of administrative detention, release Mohammed Al-Halabi, and strictly follow international law. It also holds the Israeli occupation and its prison administration responsible for the lives of Al-Halabi and other Palestinian administrative detainees calling for urgent intervention to save their lives.

International Relations Office

Ministry of Detainees’ Affair