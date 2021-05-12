14 Palestinian children and one Israeli child killed: “It was the worst night of my life”

Heavy bombardment and rocket attacks exchanged between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in Gaza have seen 53 Palestinians, including 14 children, killed in Gaza and more than 300 injured [i]. In southern Israel, six Israelis were killed, including a child, and dozens were injured.

Children all over Gaza are telling us they scared of dying. Today, 11-year-old Yasmine, told Save the Children [ii].

“Last night was so difficult for everyone, I didn't sleep until now. The situation is terrifying, there are children dying and we’re being bombarded from all sides. It was the worst night of my life. At 3:00 am I had pain in my stomach from the fear and my parents were trying to comfort me and tell me the bombing was far away but I could feel that it was close. Tomorrow is Eid and we won’t be celebrating because of this conflict.”

Save the Children’s Country Director in the occupied Palestinian Territory, Jason Lee, said:

“Families in Gaza are living in overpopulated areas and under a blockade that means they have nowhere to flee or take refuge. Our staff are struggling to support their terrified children. For them, as with all families in Gaza, the last 48 hours reminds them of the horrors they have witnessed over the last 12 years in three Gaza wars. We call for all sides in the conflict to take immediate steps to de-escalate and stop this deadly cycle of retaliatory actions.”

At least five schools have been damaged in Gaza and education was also suspended in southern Israel.

Save the Children demands all actors to this conflict to adhere to their obligations under international law and take further precautions to avoid harming civilians, especially children, as well as civilian infrastructure. Schools must be protected from attack and the integrity of school facilities must be respected by all parties to the conflict.

* * *

[i] Gaza Ministry of Health

[ii] CONTENT: We have an audio recording from Yasmine*, 11, available at this link. https://www.contenthubsavethechildren.org/Package/2O4C2SAVVAAT.

We will be uploading a social media video shortly to the same link in case of use on your channels.

We continue to have spokespeople available in Gaza and Jerusalem. For more information, please get in touch.

Beirut: Ahmed Bayram: ahmed.bayram@savethechildren.org

London: Antonia.roupell@savethechildren.org +447855957573

Out of hours (UK): Media@savethechildren.org.uk +447831650409