1,000 Gazans Receive Winter Warmth

GAZA, PALESTINE, January 5, 2022 — Baitulmaal, a Dallas-based international humanitarian relief agency, recently distributed winter aid to more than 1,000 impoverished Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip.

Two hundred families in the Khan Younis and Middle Governorates received heavy blankets, electric heaters and winter clothing to protect against frigid temperatures in the region. Many of the recipients are among the poorest families living in marginalized camp communities and include vulnerable members such as orphans and the elderly.

“We must do everything we can to keep these families warm this winter,” said Elizabeth Sohail, program manager at Baitulmaal. “They are already living in extreme hardship. Having these winter essentials is crucial to their health and safety.

According to the UN, more than 75 percent of Gazans rely on humanitarian aid. Approximately 2 million Palestinians are food insecure, with more than 1.4 million residing in Gaza. With high unemployment and poor housing conditions, thousands of Gazan families face increased suffering during the winter months.

Baitulmaal provides food, clothing, education support, emergency aid and healthcare in Palestine. The charity also operates 300 water tanks in Gaza and is adding 100 more this year. If you would like to learn more about or contribute to Baitulmaal’s efforts in Palestine, please visit their website at Baitulmaal.org.

Baitulmaal is an international humanitarian aid organization that provides life-saving, life-sustaining and life-enriching aid to people in need around the world. With headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the charity has offices and representatives in: Los Angeles, California; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; Nairobi, Kenya; Mogadishu, Somalia; Amman and Al Ramtha, Jordan; and Karachi, Pakistan.