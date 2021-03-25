UNHCR: Norway Bi-annual Fact Sheet, February 2021

Strategic partner: Norway has made outstanding contributions to international refugee protection over the past decades and is one the largest donors to UNHCR.

Strong international and regional engagement: Norway is an important advocate for a joint and fair solution to Europe’s refugee situation; and submitted over 20 pledges to the 2019 GRF.

Strong national system: Norway has a well-established asylum and protection system, long-standing commitment to refugee resettlement and comprehensive integration programmes.