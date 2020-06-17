Reactive statement on the election of Norway as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council

“Congratulations to Norway and the other winners on their election to the UN Security Council. Norway's win is welcome news for refugee work and the protection of civilians around the globe. It will have a key role to play to secure global peace and security, especially in light of the five superpowers’ rivalries and continued lack of political will to reach solutions.

Norway has promised to prioritise human rights, and people who suffer in wars and crises. It must ensure the world body speaks out and acts against violations to humanitarian principles, not cower away in fear of political backlash.

The Norwegian Refugee Council has worked closely with Council members in the past to bring attention to forgotten and neglected crises where too many suffer alone. We look forward to working with Norway on these issues, and count on it to be a courageous champion for the displaced, and rally against those who abuse power and arms.”