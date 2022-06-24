IDS Policy Briefing 197: The Role of Urban Public Spaces in Managing Displacement in Norway (accessible version)

Refugees, temporarily displaced people, and migrants who arrive in Norwegian cities would benefit from equitable access to urban public spaces. Research suggests that the design and management of public urban spaces and local neighbourhood centres can improve migrants’ wellbeing and encourage local cross-cultural interactions. Permanent architectural and urban spaces planned and built for emergency purposes should benefit people who are displaced as well as host communities. To achieve this, urban planning, and migration and displacement management – two mostly separate fields of governance – should collaborate and learn from each other.

Key messages

Providing more equitable access to local neighbourhood centres and public spaces in Norwegian cities can improve the wellbeing of displaced people, migrants, and other new arrivals.

Planners and decision makers should address the needs of displaced and migrant communities through urban development and public space design.

Official displacement and migration management entities should be more aware of the effects of location and design of arrival infrastructure on displaced persons’ wellbeing, and the benefits and challenges for host communities.

Architecture and planning competencies should be integrated into the structures managing migration and displacement, and vice versa.

