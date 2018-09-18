Rota Health Center – Typhoon Mangkhut Situational Report No. 3 (September 17, 2018)
General Situation Summary
- Civil Amenities
Power, Water and Waste Water recovery corrective actions mostly completed.
Power restored to 98% of areas {per Rota-EOC}
Loose Debris continuing to be cleared
- Clinic
Back-up Generator remains unusable.
FEMA will provide 500KVa generator and waiting to be delivered to RHC.
Fuel Tank is filled with diesel and ready for the 500KVa generator.
Grounds Debris clearance ongoing
Out-Patient services, partially reopened
Planning to open Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Mobile Clinic in Sinapalo Village, Tuesday & Thursday.
- Public Health/Environmental Health
Public Health response operations only
BEH functions temporarily suspended {staff deployed in recovery operations}
Response staff transitioning to ordinary shift working hours