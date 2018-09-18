Rota Health Center – Typhoon Mangkhut Situational Report No. 2 (September 16, 2018)
General Situation Summary
- Civil Amenities
Power, Water and Waste Water recovery corrective actions mostly completed. However, sporadic power interruption in Songsong including at RHC.
Roads cleared
Loose Debris continuing to be cleared
- Clinic
Facilities, internal recovery corrective actions complete. However, significant Back-up Generator problems remain.
Grounds Debris clearance ongoing
ER, recovery corrective actions complete
Out-Patient services, to partially reopen Monday, September 17.
- Public Health/Environmental Health
Public Health response operations only
BEH functions temporarily suspended {staff deployed in recovery operations}
Response staff transitioning to ordinary shift working hours