Rota Health Center – Typhoon Mangkhut Situational Report No. 1 (September 15, 2018)

General Situation Summary

- Civil Amenities

- Power, Water and Waste Water recovery corrective actions mostly completed {some areas still without power}

- Roads cleared

- Loose Debris continuing to be cleared

- Clinic

- Facilities, recovery corrective actions complete

- Grounds Debris clearance ongoing

- ER, recovery corrective actions complete

- Out-Patient services, remain closed {staff deployed in recovery operations}

- Public Health/Environmental Health

- Public Health response operations only

- BEH functions temporarily suspended {staff deployed in recovery operations}

- Response staff continuing on 0600-1800 shift