Rota Health Center – Typhoon Mangkhut Situational Report No. 1 (September 15, 2018)
General Situation Summary
- Civil Amenities
- Power, Water and Waste Water recovery corrective actions mostly completed {some areas still without power}
- Roads cleared
- Loose Debris continuing to be cleared
- Clinic
- Facilities, recovery corrective actions complete
- Grounds Debris clearance ongoing
- ER, recovery corrective actions complete
- Out-Patient services, remain closed {staff deployed in recovery operations}
- Public Health/Environmental Health
- Public Health response operations only
- BEH functions temporarily suspended {staff deployed in recovery operations}
- Response staff continuing on 0600-1800 shift