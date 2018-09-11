11 Sep 2018

President Donald J. Trump Signs Emergency Declaration for the Northern Mariana Islands

Report
from Federal Emergency Management Agency
Published on 10 Sep 2018 View Original

Release Number:
HQ-18-117

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced today that federal emergency aid has been made available to the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands to supplement Commonwealth and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions in the area affected by Typhoon Mangkhut beginning on September 10, 2018, and continuing.

The President's action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the Commonwealth’s islands of Rota, Saipan, and Tinian.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent federal funding.

Willie G. Nunn has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected area. Nunn said additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Last Updated:
September 11, 2018 - 11:54

