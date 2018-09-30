President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for the Northern Mariana Islands

Release date:

September 29, 2018

Release Number:

HQ-18-137

WASHINGTON – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands to supplement the commonwealth and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Typhoon Mangkhut from September 10 to September 11, 2018.

The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Rota, Saipan, and Tinian islands. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to the state, eligible tribal and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Typhoon Mangkhut in Rota, Saipan, and Tinian islands.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures throughout the entire commonwealth.

Benigno Bern Ruiz has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Ruiz said additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated area can begin applying for assistance tomorrow by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362). Disaster assistance applicants, who have a speech disability or hearing loss and use TTY, should call 1-800-462-7585 directly; for those who use 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS), call 1-800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

#

FEMA's mission is to help people prepare before, during and after disasters.

Follow FEMA online at www.fema.gov/blog, www.twitter.com/fema, www.twitter.com/FEMAespanol, www.facebook.com/fema, www.facebook.com/FEMAespanol www.listo.gov and www.youtube.com/fema. Also, follow Administrator Brock Long’s activities at www.twitter.com/fema_brock.

The social media links provided are for reference only. FEMA does not endorse any non-government websites, companies or applications.

Related Content:

FEDERAL AID PROGRAMS FOR THE COMMONWEALTH OF THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

Last Updated:

September 30, 2018 - 14:33