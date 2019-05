Drought Information Statement, 16 May 2019

...SEVERE TO EXCEPTIONAL DROUGHT CONTINUES OVER PARTS OF MICRONESIA...

SYNOPSIS...

THE POST EL NINO-LIKE DRY WEATHER PATTERN WILL LIKELY CONTINUE THROUGH MAY OF 2019...BUT WIND FLOW PATTERNS SHOULD START SLOWLY CHANGING AND THAT WOULD HELP SPREAD RAINFALL OVER THE REGION. THE NORTHERN MARSHALL ISLANDS NORTH OF KWAJALEIN...THE ISLANDS OF GUAM AND THE COMMONWEALTH OF THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS AND OTHER AREAS SUCH AS YAP STATE AND PALAU REMAIN MUCH DRIER THAN NORMAL.

DROUGHT CONDITIONS OVER THE MARIANA ISLANDS HAVE WORSENED BUT SOME SHOWERS ARE EXPECTED IN THE COMING DAYS. SAIPAN...TINIAN...ROTA AND GUAM HAVE ALL SEEN VERY DRY WEATHER...AND PASSING SHOWERS DURING THE NEXT WEEK OR TWO COULD PROVIDE SOME NEEDED RAINFALL. GUAM ESPECIALLY COULD RECEIVE EXTRA SHOWERS FROM ISLAND CONVECTION.

DROUGHT DEEPENED FOR ATOLLS AND ISLANDS OF THE FAR NORTHERN MARSHALL ISLANDS...MAINLY ALONG AND NORTH OF 10N. RESIDENTS OF THESE ATOLLS SHOULD CONTINUE STRICT WATER CONSERVATION MEASURES. AREAS AROUND MAJURO AND KWAJALEIN/EBEYE HAVE RECEIVED BENEFICIAL RAINS RECENTLY. AREAS FROM ENEWETAK TO UTIRIK AND WOTJE REMAIN VERY DRY BUT PATCHY SHOWERS COULD START PASSING OVER THESE AREAS. THE SOUTHERN ISLANDS OF THE RMI HAVE RECEIVED HELPFUL SHOWERS BUT DRIER WEATHER MAY DEVELOP AND ALL PEOPLE OF THE RMI SHOULD SERIOUSLY CONSIDER WATER CONSERVATION MEASURES. SEE SUGGESTIONS BELOW AND CONTACT LOCAL WATER MANAGERS FOR WATER CONSERVATION GUIDELINES.

COMPUTER MODEL GUIDANCE SUPPORTS THE PREDICTION THAT DRIER THAN NORMAL WEATHER WILL CONTINUE ACROSS MUCH OF MICRONESIA INCLUDING THE MARSHALL ISLANDS AND THE MARIANA ISLANDS. MODELS ARE STARTING TO INDICATE SOME RELIEF AS WIND FLOW PATTERNS CHANGE AND PATCHY SHOWERS DEVELOP FARTHER NORTH...BUT RELIEF FROM DROUGHT WILL BE A LONG-TERM PROCESS AT BEST. ALTHOUGH THE MAIN ISLANDS OF MICRONESIA APPEAR TO HAVE SUFFICIENT WATER RESOURCES AT THIS TIME...THEY SHOULD PLAN FOR DRY CONDITIONS OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL WEEKS. PALAU AND YAP STATE...AND THE MARIANAS AND MARSHALL ISLANDS SHOULD PLAN ON DRY WEATHER. NUKUORO...KAPINGAMARANGI AND KOSRAE SHOULD REMAIN WET.

THE OPERATIONAL U.S. DROUGHT MONITOR SHOWS UTIRIK AND WOTJE ARE NOW IN EXCEPTIONAL DROUGHT D4-SL (SHORT AND LONG-TERM DROUGHT LEVEL 4 OF 4). SAIPAN AND TINIAN OF THE CNMI REMAIN IN EXCEPTIONAL DROUGHT D4-S (SHORT- TERM DROUGHT LEVEL 4 OF 4). KWAJALEIN/EBEYE OF THE MARSHALLS AND GUAM AND ROTA REMAIN EXTREME DROUGHT D3-S (SHORT-TERM DROUGHT LEVEL 3 OF 4). YAP AND MAJURO HAVE IMPROVED TO SEVERE DROUGHT LEVEL D2S (SHORT-TERM DROUGHT LEVEL 2 OF 4) PALAU AND WOLEAI OF YAP STATE AND FANANU OF CHUUK STATE ARE SEVERE DROUGHT LEVEL D2-S (SHORT-TERM DROUGHT LEVEL 2 OF 4). AILINGLAPLAP OF THE RMI AND CHUUK LAGOON ARE IN MODERATE DROUGHT D1S (SHORT-TERM DROUGHT LEVEL 1 OF 4). OTHER ISLANDS REMAIN ABNORMALLY DRY D0-S (SHORT-TERM ABNORMALLY DRY).

SUMMARY OF IMPACTS...

MARSHALL ISLANDS...

FAR NORTHERN ISLANDS...

UTIRIK REPORTED ONLY 0.05 AND WOTJE REPORTED 1.60 INCH OF RAINFALL IN MAY SO FAR. SHOWERS HAVE DEVELOPED FARTHER NORTH RECENTLY ACROSS THE KWAJALEIN/EBEYE AREA BUT THE FAR NORTHERN ISLANDS ALONG AND NORTH OF 10N REMAIN VERY DRY. PATCHY SHOWERS COULD START DEVELOPING OVER AREAS FROM UTIRIK AND WOTJE TO KWAJALEIN/EBEYE...BIKINI...UJAE...RONGELAP... AILUK...AND MEJIT ISLAND BUT DROUGHT CONDITIONS WILL PERSIST UNTIL MORE SUBSTANTIAL RAINFALL ACCUMULATES. AT EBEYE...HEALTH ISSUES RELATED TO WATER PROBLEMS HAVE BEEN REPORTED ALTHOUGH KWAJALEIN REPORTED NEARLY 6 INCHES OF RAINFALL IN EARLY MAY.

OTHER ISLANDS OF THE MARSHALL ISLANDS...

SHOWERS HAVE MOVED ACROSS THIS AREA RECENTLY BUT RAINFALL HAS BEEN VARIABLE OVER THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN PARTS OF THE RMI. SOME OF THESE LOCATIONS INCLUDE MAJURO...ARNO...MILI...JALUIT...AILINGALAPLAP... MALOELAP AND OTHER SOUTHERN ATOLLS. RELATIVELY LOW RAINFALL IS EXPECTED IN THE COMING WEEKS AND WATER RESOURCES SHOULD BE CLOSELY MONITORED IN THESE AREAS. DUE TO THEIR LARGE POPULATIONS...MAJURO AND EBEYE SHOULD CAREFULLY MONITOR AND REGULATE FRESH WATER RESOURCES. MAJURO HAD ONLY 3.34 INCHES OF RAINFALL IN APRIL.

IT HAS BEEN REPORTED THAT DISCARDED CIGARETTES HAVE CAUSED SOME FIRES ON MAJURO. THE MAJURO DUMP HAD A LARGE FIRE RECENTLY AND IS HIGHLY VULNERABLE TO ANOTHER. GRASSLAND FIRES ARE POSSIBLE ON ALL OF THE DRY ISLETS...AND THEY CAN SPREAD RAPIDLY WITH BRISK TRADE WINDS.

MARIANA ISLANDS...

THE COMMONWEALTH OF THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS (CNMI)... RAINFALL HAS BEEN VERY LOW SO FAR IN MAY AND SHOWERS HAVE BEEN SPOTTY AND BRIEF. RAINFALL HAS BEEN ABNORMALLY LOW OVER THE COMMONWEALTH SINCE JANUARY AND RAINFALL WILL CONTINUE TO BE BELOW NORMAL OVER THE REGION THROUGH MAY. FIRE DANGER IS EXTREME IN THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS. FOR SAIPAN...THE DRAW-DOWN OF FRESH WATER RESOURCES COULD BE A PROBLEM IN THE NEXT FEW WEEKS.

GUAM...

RAINFALL HAS BEEN VERY LOW SO FAR IN MAY. SPOTTY SHOWERS HAVE DEVELOPED RECENTLY BUT TOTAL RAINFALL WILL CONTINUE BELOW NORMAL THROUGH MAY. THE FIRE DANGER REMAINS EXTREME WITH A HIGH RISK OF WILD FIRES ACROSS GUAM.

IN THE REPUBLIC OF PALAU ALONG WITH YAP...CHUUK AND POHNPEI STATES... THERE WERE AREAS OF BENEFICIAL RAINFALL IN EARLY MAY BUT DRY WEATHER HAS RE-DEVELOPED OVER MANY AREAS...ESPECIALLY FOR YAP STATE AND PALAU.

SMALLER ISLANDS WITH LIMITED WATER SUPPLIES WILL BE MOST AT RISK IN THE COMING WEEKS SINCE VERY DRY WEATHER IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE ACROSS THE REGION. PEOPLE SHOULD KEEP ROOF TOPS AND CATCHMENT AREAS CLEAN AND CAREFULLY MANAGE WATER RESOURCES. ULITHI AND FAIS ARE VERY DRY...BUT REPORTS FROM AN EDUCATOR ON WOLEAI ATOLL HAS COMMUNICATED WITH OTHER YAP STATE ATOLLS AND INDICATES THAT "CATCHMENTS ARE FULL!" ON ALL ATOLLS FROM WOLEAI TO SATAWAL AND FROM EAURIPIK TO FARAULEP.

CLIMATE SUMMARY...

THERE HAVE BEEN TROPICAL DISTURBANCES OVER THE REGION IN THE PAST WEEKS AND TRADE-WIND CONVERGENCE HAS PRODUCED HELPFUL RAINFALL FOR PARTS OF MICRONESIA BUT DROUGHT REMAINS EXTREME AND SEVERE...ESPECIALLY IN AREAS ALONG AND NORTH OF 10N. THE EL NINO ADVISORY ISSUED BY THE CLIMATE PREDICTION CENTER REMAINS IN EFFECT. DESPITE THE LATENESS OF THE EL NINO ADVISORY...THE WEATHER PATTERNS OVER MICRONESIA DURING THE LAST SEVERAL MONTHS HAVE PRODUCED EL NINO-LIKE WEATHER AND IT LOOKS LIKE MORE DRY CONDITIONS ARE IN STORE FOR PARTS OF MICRONESIA...WHICH IS TYPICAL OF A POST-EL NINO DRY PERIOD.