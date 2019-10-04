CNMI’s Weekly Surveillance Report (Reporting Period: September 22 - 28, 2019)

The enclosed report is for week 39 – * September 22 - 28, 2019*. The reporting includes the daily captured, weekly reported syndrome indicators of Influenza-Like Illness (representing respiratory diseases such as influenza), Diarrhea (representing typically gastrointestinal diseases),

Prolonged Fever (representing diseases including severe ILI, arboviral diseases, leptospirosis, mumps) and Acute Fever and rash (representing diseases such arboviral diseases, measles, leptospirosis).

The report includes syndrome counts as a proportion of encounters (at the 7 sentinel sites reporting data). The proportion of syndromes to encounters is a more meaningful interpretation of the syndrome data than just counts. The count of syndromes fluctuates each week but it cannot be known if an increase in a count is a result of more people going to see a doctor than if it is a real increase in disease in the community. The proportion of syndrome cases to encounters allows an assessment of the community burden of illness, an assessment of the severity of disease and allows comparisons with previous weeks.

Syndrome 'traffic light' indicators from green to red - 6 alerts. The 6 indicators are alert flags raising attention to an increase in syndrome cases. Alert flags progress from green to red as the proportion of syndrome cases increase. The alert flags indicate if an increase in syndrome cases is small (green flag) progressing to the likelihood of widespread ongoing (orange flags) and still increasing (red flag) community transmission. There are different threshold algorithms for each flag.