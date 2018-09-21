CNMI’s Weekly Surveillance Report (Reporting Period: September 9 - 15, 2018); Rota Health Center – Typhoon Mangkhut Situational Report Nos. 5 and 6
Syndromic Surveillance Case Count Summary
Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI): 24 cases. Levels remain within below the expect level for the time of year.
Diarrhea: 8 cases. Levels continue to remain at low levels.
Prolonged Fever: 7 cases. 6 cases are respiratory related. All cases followed up and resolved.
Acute Fever & Rash: 1 case reported this week. Case followed up and resolved.
Typhoon Mangkhut Situational Report – ROTA
Source: Rota Health Center
Typhoon Mangkhut shelter surveillance identified circulating ILI infection in the emergency residential shelter residents. Two public health outreach activities that included this years newly arrived influenza vaccination have been implemented across the two main Rota villages of Songsong and Sinapalo.