CNMI’s Disaster Declaration Approved by White House; Federal Assistance Now Available for Eligible Residents and Business Owners

This past weekend, the CNMI’s request for a Disaster Declaration approval was granted by US President Donald J. Trump, triggering the availability of federal assistance for eligible local residents and business owners who sustained property loss or damage from Typhoon Mangkhut.

The Governor's Authorized Representative (GAR) Virginia Villagomez says, "We are very thankful for the President's approval of the disaster declaration. Governor Torres and our local leadership have been very proactive in working with FEMA and our federal partners to request a disaster declaration and ensuring a smooth recovery period. We advise the community to stay informed of updates and joint releases from our offices, FEMA, and our media partners about disaster assistance."

Disaster Assistance Information

There will be teams of FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance representatives stationed throughout the CNMI. Assistance will be provided at the following locations on the islands of Rota, Saipan and Tinian:

Rota:

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance personnel will be at the Mayor’s Office in Rota Tuesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saipan:

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance personnel will be at the Joeten-Kiyu Library in Saipan Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tinian:

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance personnel will also be at the Dept. of Commerce Building by the Municipal Baseball Field in San Jose Village in Tinian Tuesday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.

What to Bring with You

To ensure a faster, more efficient application process, obtain the following information PRIOR to heading to the nearest Disaster Assistance designated site:

Social Security Number (one per household)

Address of the damaged home or apartment

Description of the damage

Information about insurance coverage (ensure you obtain policy no. information)

Telephone number

Mailing address

Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

Types of Assistance Available

The Declaration includes both Individual Assistance and Public Assistance to help people and communities recover from Typhoon Mangkhut.

Individual Assistance is provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) directly to eligible individuals and families who have sustained losses due to disasters.

Details regarding Individual Assistance:

Homeowners and renters on the islands of Rota, Saipan and Tinian who sustained damage to their primary homes, vehicles and personal property as a result of Typhoon Mangkhut may apply for disaster assistance.

Disaster assistance may include grants to help pay for temporary housing to include rental and lodging expense, emergency home repairs, uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, and medical, dental and funeral expenses caused by the disaster, along with other serious disaster-related expenses.

Disaster assistance grants are not taxable income and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid, medical waiver programs, welfare assistance, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, food stamps, Supplemental Security Income or Social Security Disability Insurance.

Low-interest disaster loans from the Small Business Administration (SBA) may be available for businesses of all sizes (including landlords), private non-profit organizations, homeowners and renters. Low-interest disaster loans help fund repairs or rebuilding efforts and cover the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged real estate and personal property. Economic Injury disaster loans are available to businesses and private nonprofits to assist with working capital needs as a direct result of the disaster.

Federal assistance is geared towards residents who incurred uninsured losses specifically related to Typhoon Mangkhut. A home inspection is part of the eligibility process. Residents will be contacted shortly after registration to arrange home inspection appointments.

Details regarding Public Assistance:

Public Assistance provides reimbursement grants to state/territorial and local governments, as well as certain non-profit entities to assist them with the response to and recovery from disasters. Specifically, the program provides assistance for debris removal, emergency protective measures, and the permanent restoration of infrastructure.

FEMA will provide reimbursement of at least 75 percent of eligible costs, with the Commonwealth and local governments sharing the remaining 25 percent of costs. Eligible entities include state/commonwealth governments, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations, such as schools and public utility districts.

Although funds are awarded to government entities and certain private nonprofits, the Public Assistance program is intended to benefit everyone — neighborhoods, cities, counties and states. Public Assistance dollars help clean up communities affected by disaster- related debris, repair roads and bridges and put utilities and water systems back in order.

Disaster Relief and Recovery is a whole community effort

Disaster recovery is a whole community effort. Recovery programs such as Individual Assistance and Public Assistance are just one part of that effort. FEMA and CNMI work closely with voluntary agencies, local government, and the private sector to assist survivors in meeting their disaster-caused, unmet needs.

"Since the typhoon, our local teams have been working collaboratively with our federal partners on relief and recovery efforts on Rota, Saipan, and Tinian. With the disaster declaration that was recently approved by the President, we will see more accelerated assistance for families and affected infrastructure. I want to thank the White House, FEMA, the Red Cross, our federal partners, our Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, our local teams, and our volunteers for their continued work. Our people are resilient, and we will continue to work toward getting every person affected back to normalcy," assures, Governor Ralph DLG. Torres.

