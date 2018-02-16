Niue Gets Ready for Enhanced Access to Climate Finance

The Green Climate Fund (GCF) Niue Readiness Project has officially commenced with the launch of the Project at an Inception Workshop held at the Matavai resort in Niue on 9 February 2018. The GCF Readiness project will support Niue to work more effectively with the GCF and other partners to access finance to address the countries priority climate change needs.

The workshop, facilitated by the Project Management and Coordination Unit (PMCU) of the Premiers office in partnership with the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) brought together representatives across government, non-government and business sectors to discuss the most effective way Niue can work together to ensure effective, high impact and sustainable use of climate finance that it can access through the GCF.

In her opening remarks Associate Minister Ms. Mona Ainu'u reminded participants that it is the mission of the Niue government to ensure the security and welfare of all residents of Niue and that climate change, as a cross-cutting issue, poses additional challenges that effects everyone.

The Associate Minster added "I am really pleased to see this important project commence so that Niue can establish a very clear plan, owned by all Niue's, which priorities climate finance needs to support our development"

The Minister for Climate Change Hon. Minister Dalton Talagi also joined the meeting and also emphasised that only by working together and collaborating across all sectors, can we best address the challenge of climate change.

As the National Designated Authority (NDA) for the GCF, within the Premier's Office and Ministry of Finance, the PMCU is responsible for the overall coordination and capacity building of Niue's engagement with the GCF. A key priority is to develop a strategic approach to project pipeline development and harmonisation of these resources and efforts with the Country's Climate agenda and broader development priorities at all levels.

The Readiness project has a total budget of US $558,000 and will be delivered by a dedicated Project Team based at the PMCU, working in partnership with SPREP who is the GCF Delivery Partner for the Project.