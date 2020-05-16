Yobe State: Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 16 (15 May 2020)

Highlights

- No new confirmed case(s) reported today.

- No new admissions in the state isolation centers.

- Thirty-one (31) contacts of confirmed cases completed 14 days follow-up today: None developed any symptoms.

- Three (3) new alerts have been received and investigated in Damaturu and Bade LGAs.

- Twenty (20) new contacts of the confirmed cases have been identified and line-listed by the contact tracing teams. And they are being [closely] monitored.

- Twenty-four (24) confirmed cases on admission in the state isolation centers are in stable condition.

Epidemiological Summary

- The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now thirty-two (32): Sixteen (16) cases from Damaturu, eight (8) cases from Bade, five (5) cases from Nguru, and one (1) case each from Geidam, Tarmuwa, and Gujba LGAs.

- Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 amongst Health Care Workers (HCWs) in the state remain nine (9): Six (6) nurses, two (2) doctors, and one (1) laboratory scientist.

- Twenty-four (24) confirmed cases are on admission in isolation centers. All are in stable condition.

- Three (3) cases have recovered and discharged from the State Specialist Hospital (SSH) Damaturu isolation center yesterday.

- The total number of contacts who completed the 14-days follow-up as of today is 124. None of them developed any symptoms.

- The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state is five (5).

- The total number of samples taken for testing remains sixty-three (63). Of these, thirty-two (32) returned positive, eighteen (18) are negative and the result of thirteen (13) remaining samples is being awaited.