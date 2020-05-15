Nigeria

Yobe State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 15 (14 May 2020)

Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Twelve (12) new confirmed case(s) reported today: Six (6) cases from Bade LGA, three (3) cases from Damaturu, and one (1) case each from Nguru, Gujba, and Tarmuwa LGAs.

  • Three (3) cases have been discharged from the State Specialist Hospital (SSH) Damaturu isolation center today

  • Twenty-four (24) confirmed cases are on admission in isolation centers. All are in stable condition

  • Six (6) new alerts have been received and investigated in Damaturu, Jakusko, Gashua, and Potiskum LGAs

  • Twenty-five (25) contacts of the new confirmed cases have been identified and line-listed by the contact tracing teams. And they are being [closely] monitored.

Related Content