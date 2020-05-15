Nigeria
Yobe State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 15 (14 May 2020)
HIGHLIGHTS:
Twelve (12) new confirmed case(s) reported today: Six (6) cases from Bade LGA, three (3) cases from Damaturu, and one (1) case each from Nguru, Gujba, and Tarmuwa LGAs.
Three (3) cases have been discharged from the State Specialist Hospital (SSH) Damaturu isolation center today
Twenty-four (24) confirmed cases are on admission in isolation centers. All are in stable condition
Six (6) new alerts have been received and investigated in Damaturu, Jakusko, Gashua, and Potiskum LGAs
Twenty-five (25) contacts of the new confirmed cases have been identified and line-listed by the contact tracing teams. And they are being [closely] monitored.