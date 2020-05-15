Yobe State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 15 (14 May 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS:

Twelve (12) new confirmed case(s) reported today: Six (6) cases from Bade LGA, three (3) cases from Damaturu, and one (1) case each from Nguru, Gujba, and Tarmuwa LGAs.

Three (3) cases have been discharged from the State Specialist Hospital (SSH) Damaturu isolation center today

Twenty-four (24) confirmed cases are on admission in isolation centers. All are in stable condition

Six (6) new alerts have been received and investigated in Damaturu, Jakusko, Gashua, and Potiskum LGAs