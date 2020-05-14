Nigeria
Yobe State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 14 (13 May 2020)
HIGHLIGHTS:
No confirmed case(s) reported today
No new admission in the isolation centers
Eleven (11) new alerts have been received and investigated in Bade, Damaturu and Potiskum LGAs
Conducted contact tracing and line-listed thirteen (13) new contacts of the confirmed cases in Bade and Nguru LGAs.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is twenty (20): Thirteen (13) cases from Damaturu, two (2) cases from Bade, four (4) cases from Nguru, and One (1) case from Geidam LGA.
The total number of samples collected so far is 63. Of these, 20 returned positive, 11 are negative and the result of 32 remaining samples is being awaited
Conducted high-level advocacy, led by the Hon Commissioner for Health (Vice-Chairman of State Task Force) and other members of State Rapid Response Team (SRRT), to Nguru LGA Emirate council and communities to sensitize traditional leaders and communities on prevention COVID-19 infection within their communities.
EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY:
Sixteen (16) confirmed cases are on admission in isolation centers. All are in stable condition
Eleven (11) new alerts have been received and investigated in Bade, Damaturu, and Potiskum LGAs.