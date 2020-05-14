Yobe State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 14 (13 May 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS:

No confirmed case(s) reported today

No new admission in the isolation centers

Eleven (11) new alerts have been received and investigated in Bade, Damaturu and Potiskum LGAs

Conducted contact tracing and line-listed thirteen (13) new contacts of the confirmed cases in Bade and Nguru LGAs.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is twenty (20): Thirteen (13) cases from Damaturu, two (2) cases from Bade, four (4) cases from Nguru, and One (1) case from Geidam LGA.

The total number of samples collected so far is 63. Of these, 20 returned positive, 11 are negative and the result of 32 remaining samples is being awaited