Nigeria

Yobe State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 14 (13 May 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • No confirmed case(s) reported today

  • No new admission in the isolation centers

  • Eleven (11) new alerts have been received and investigated in Bade, Damaturu and Potiskum LGAs

  • Conducted contact tracing and line-listed thirteen (13) new contacts of the confirmed cases in Bade and Nguru LGAs.

  • The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is twenty (20): Thirteen (13) cases from Damaturu, two (2) cases from Bade, four (4) cases from Nguru, and One (1) case from Geidam LGA.

  • The total number of samples collected so far is 63. Of these, 20 returned positive, 11 are negative and the result of 32 remaining samples is being awaited

  • Conducted high-level advocacy, led by the Hon Commissioner for Health (Vice-Chairman of State Task Force) and other members of State Rapid Response Team (SRRT), to Nguru LGA Emirate council and communities to sensitize traditional leaders and communities on prevention COVID-19 infection within their communities.

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY:

  • The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is twenty (20): Thirteen (13) cases from Damaturu, two (2) cases from Bade, four (4) cases from Nguru, and One (1) case from Geidam LGA

  • Sixteen (16) confirmed cases are on admission in isolation centers. All are in stable condition

  • The total number of samples collected so far is 63. Of these, 20 returned positive, 11 are negative and the result of 32 remaining samples is being awaited.

  • Eleven (11) new alerts have been received and investigated in Bade, Damaturu, and Potiskum LGAs.

