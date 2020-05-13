Nigeria
Yobe State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 13 (12 May 2020)
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS:
No confirmed case(s) reported today
No new admission in the isolation centers
Sixty-seven (67) contacts of confirmed cases have completed 14 days follow-up today; none developed symptoms
EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY:
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is twenty (20): Thirteen (13) cases from Damaturu, two (2) cases from Bade, four (4) cases from Nguru, and One (1) case from Geidam LGA
Sixteen (16) confirmed cases are on admission in isolation centers. All are in stable condition
The total number of samples collected so far is 63. Of these, 20 returned positive, 11 are negative and the result of 32 remaining samples is being awaited.
Sixteen (16) new alerts have been received and investigated from Bade, Damaturu, Fika, Nguru and Potiskum LGAs
One hundred and sixty (160) contacts of confirmed cases are being monitored.