Yobe State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 13 (12 May 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS:

The total number of samples collected so far is 63. Of these, 20 returned positive, 11 are negative and the result of 32 remaining samples is being awaited.

Sixty-seven (67) contacts of confirmed cases have completed 14 days follow-up today; none developed symptoms

Sixteen (16) new alerts have been received and investigated in Bade, Damaturu, Fika, Nguru and Potiskum LGAs

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is twenty (20): Thirteen (13) cases from Damaturu, two (2) cases from Bade, four (4) cases from Nguru, and One (1) case from Geidam LGA.

No new admission in the isolation centers

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY:

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is twenty (20): Thirteen (13) cases from Damaturu, two (2) cases from Bade, four (4) cases from Nguru, and One (1) case from Geidam LGA

Sixteen (16) confirmed cases are on admission in isolation centers. All are in stable condition

The total number of samples collected so far is 63. Of these, 20 returned positive, 11 are negative and the result of 32 remaining samples is being awaited.

Sixteen (16) new alerts have been received and investigated from Bade, Damaturu, Fika, Nguru and Potiskum LGAs