Yobe State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 13 (12 May 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • No confirmed case(s) reported today

  • No new admission in the isolation centers

  • The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is twenty (20): Thirteen (13) cases from Damaturu, two (2) cases from Bade, four (4) cases from Nguru, and One (1) case from Geidam LGA.

  • Sixteen (16) new alerts have been received and investigated in Bade, Damaturu, Fika, Nguru and Potiskum LGAs

  • Sixty-seven (67) contacts of confirmed cases have completed 14 days follow-up today; none developed symptoms

  • The total number of samples collected so far is 63. Of these, 20 returned positive, 11 are negative and the result of 32 remaining samples is being awaited.

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY:

  • Sixteen (16) confirmed cases are on admission in isolation centers. All are in stable condition

  • One hundred and sixty (160) contacts of confirmed cases are being monitored.

