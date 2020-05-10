Nigeria
Yobe State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 10
HIGHLIGHTS:
No new confirmed case(s) reported today
No new admissions in the state isolation centers. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains thirteen (13); eleven cases from Damaturu LGA and two (2) cases from Bade LGA
No suspected or confirmed case(s) of COVID-19 amongst Health Care Workers (HCWs) or partners in the state
One hundred and thirty-four (134) contacts of confirmed cases are being monitored
SMOH and WHO completed training of 115 HCWs in General Hospital (GH) Bade, Gashua LGA, GH Potiskum, and SSH & YSUTH Damaturu isolation centers on COVID-19 case management and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC)
Twelve (12) confirmed cases in isolation centers are being monitored, and remain in stable condition.
EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY:
Seven (7) new alerts have been received and investigated from Bade, Damaturu, Potiskum, and Nguru LGAs
The total number of samples collected so far is 30. Of these, 13 returned positive, 6 are negative and the result of 11 remaining samples is being awaited.