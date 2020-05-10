Yobe State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 10

HIGHLIGHTS:

Twelve (12) confirmed cases in isolation centers are being monitored, and remain in stable condition.

SMOH and WHO completed training of 115 HCWs in General Hospital (GH) Bade, Gashua LGA, GH Potiskum, and SSH & YSUTH Damaturu isolation centers on COVID-19 case management and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC)

One hundred and thirty-four (134) contacts of confirmed cases are being monitored

No suspected or confirmed case(s) of COVID-19 amongst Health Care Workers (HCWs) or partners in the state

No new admissions in the state isolation centers. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains thirteen (13); eleven cases from Damaturu LGA and two (2) cases from Bade LGA

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY:

No new confirmed case(s) reported today

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains thirteen (13); eleven cases from Damaturu LGA and two (2) cases from Bade LGA

Seven (7) new alerts have been received and investigated from Bade, Damaturu, Potiskum, and Nguru LGAs

Twelve (12) confirmed cases in isolation centers are being monitored, and remain in stable condition

One hundred and thirty-four (134) contacts of confirmed cases are also being monitored