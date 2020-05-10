Nigeria

Yobe State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 10

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • No new confirmed case(s) reported today

  • No new admissions in the state isolation centers. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains thirteen (13); eleven cases from Damaturu LGA and two (2) cases from Bade LGA

  • No suspected or confirmed case(s) of COVID-19 amongst Health Care Workers (HCWs) or partners in the state

  • One hundred and thirty-four (134) contacts of confirmed cases are being monitored

  • SMOH and WHO completed training of 115 HCWs in General Hospital (GH) Bade, Gashua LGA, GH Potiskum, and SSH & YSUTH Damaturu isolation centers on COVID-19 case management and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC)

  • Twelve (12) confirmed cases in isolation centers are being monitored, and remain in stable condition.

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY:

  • No new confirmed case(s) reported today

  • The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains thirteen (13); eleven cases from Damaturu LGA and two (2) cases from Bade LGA

  • Seven (7) new alerts have been received and investigated from Bade, Damaturu, Potiskum, and Nguru LGAs

  • Twelve (12) confirmed cases in isolation centers are being monitored, and remain in stable condition

  • One hundred and thirty-four (134) contacts of confirmed cases are also being monitored

  • The total number of samples collected so far is 30. Of these, 13 returned positive, 6 are negative and the result of 11 remaining samples is being awaited.

