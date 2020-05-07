Yobe State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 07

HIGHLIGHTS:

No new confirmed case(s) reported today

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains thirteen (13); eleven cases from Damaturu LGA and two (2) cases from Bade LGA.

Twelve (12) confirmed cases are on admission in State Specialist Hospital (SSH) Damaturu isolation center, and all are in stable condition -and improving.

The total number of samples collected so far is 30. Of these, 13 returned positive, 6 are negative and the result of 11 samples is being awaited.