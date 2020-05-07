Nigeria
Yobe State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 07
HIGHLIGHTS:
No new confirmed case(s) reported today
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains thirteen (13); eleven cases from Damaturu LGA and two (2) cases from Bade LGA.
Twelve (12) confirmed cases are on admission in State Specialist Hospital (SSH) Damaturu isolation center, and all are in stable condition -and improving.
The total number of samples collected so far is 30. Of these, 13 returned positive, 6 are negative and the result of 11 samples is being awaited.
Surveillance and epidemiology team are conducting rumor investigation in Bade, Nguru, Potiskum, and other high-risk LGAs. As of today, a total of 59 rumors are being investigated