Nigeria

Yobe State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 07

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • No new confirmed case(s) reported today

  • The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains thirteen (13); eleven cases from Damaturu LGA and two (2) cases from Bade LGA.

  • Twelve (12) confirmed cases are on admission in State Specialist Hospital (SSH) Damaturu isolation center, and all are in stable condition -and improving.

  • The total number of samples collected so far is 30. Of these, 13 returned positive, 6 are negative and the result of 11 samples is being awaited.

  • Surveillance and epidemiology team are conducting rumor investigation in Bade, Nguru, Potiskum, and other high-risk LGAs. As of today, a total of 59 rumors are being investigated

