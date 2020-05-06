Nigeria

Yobe State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 06

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Twelve (12) confirmed cases are on admission in State Specialist Hospital (SSH) Damaturu isolation center, and all are in stable condition -and improving.

  • In addition to the night curfew from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am, the State Task Force (STF) on prevention and control of COVID-19 in Yobe state, has ordered mandatory use of facemask by all in health facilities and public places.

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY:

  • No new confirmed case(s) reported today

  • The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains thirteen (13); eleven cases from Damaturu LGA and two (2) cases from Bade LGA.

  • One (1) alert received and was investigated

  • On 5 May 2020, Seven (7) samples from suspected cases were collected and transported for testing

  • The total number of samples collected so far is 30. Of these, 13 returned positive, 6 are negative and the result of 11 samples is being awaited.

