Nigeria
Yobe State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 06
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS:
No new confirmed case(s) reported today
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains thirteen (13); eleven cases from Damaturu LGA and two (2) cases from Bade LGA.
Twelve (12) confirmed cases are on admission in State Specialist Hospital (SSH) Damaturu isolation center, and all are in stable condition -and improving.
Seven (7) samples from suspected cases were collected and transported for testing today. The total number of samples collected so far is 30. Of these, 13 returned positive, 6 are negative and the result of 11 samples is being awaited.
In addition to the night curfew from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am, the State Task Force (STF) on prevention and control of COVID-19 in Yobe state, has ordered mandatory use of facemask by all in health facilities and public places.
EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY:
No new confirmed case(s) reported today
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains thirteen (13); eleven cases from Damaturu LGA and two (2) cases from Bade LGA.
One (1) alert received and was investigated
On 5 May 2020, Seven (7) samples from suspected cases were collected and transported for testing
The total number of samples collected so far is 30. Of these, 13 returned positive, 6 are negative and the result of 11 samples is being awaited.