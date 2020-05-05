Yobe State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 05

Highlights:

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains thirteen (13); eleven cases from Damaturu LGA and two (2) cases from Bade LGA.

No new confirmed case(s) reported today

Twelve (12) confirmed cases are on admission in State Specialist Hospital (SSH) Damaturu isolation center. All twelve (12) patients are in stable condition.

One (1) mortality recorded amongst the confirmed cases; death occurs shortly after admission at the SSH Damaturu

The State Task Force (STF) on prevention and control of COVID-19 in Yobe state, today, announced night curfew from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am in a bid to restrict movement and reduce infection spread