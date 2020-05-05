Nigeria
Yobe State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 05
Attachments
Highlights:
Twelve (12) confirmed cases are on admission in State Specialist Hospital (SSH) Damaturu isolation center. All twelve (12) patients are in stable condition.
One (1) mortality recorded amongst the confirmed cases; death occurs shortly after admission at the SSH Damaturu
The State Task Force (STF) on prevention and control of COVID-19 in Yobe state, today, announced night curfew from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am in a bid to restrict movement and reduce infection spread
Supporting LGA RRT to scale-up conduct case investigation, contact tracing, Infection and Prevention and Control (IPC), and risk communication across high-risk LGAs.
Epidemiological Summary:
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains thirteen (13); eleven cases from Damaturu LGA and two (2) cases from Bade LGA.
No new confirmed case(s) reported today
One (1) pending alert was investigated
As of 4 May 2020, a total of 23 samples were collected and sent for testing: Out of these, 13 returned positive, 6 are negative and 4 are still pending