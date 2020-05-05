Nigeria

Yobe State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 05

Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Highlights:

  • The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains thirteen (13); eleven cases from Damaturu LGA and two (2) cases from Bade LGA.

  • No new confirmed case(s) reported today

  • Twelve (12) confirmed cases are on admission in State Specialist Hospital (SSH) Damaturu isolation center. All twelve (12) patients are in stable condition.

  • One (1) mortality recorded amongst the confirmed cases; death occurs shortly after admission at the SSH Damaturu

  • The State Task Force (STF) on prevention and control of COVID-19 in Yobe state, today, announced night curfew from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am in a bid to restrict movement and reduce infection spread

  • Supporting LGA RRT to scale-up conduct case investigation, contact tracing, Infection and Prevention and Control (IPC), and risk communication across high-risk LGAs.

Epidemiological Summary:

  • The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains thirteen (13); eleven cases from Damaturu LGA and two (2) cases from Bade LGA.

  • No new confirmed case(s) reported today

  • One (1) pending alert was investigated

  • As of 4 May 2020, a total of 23 samples were collected and sent for testing: Out of these, 13 returned positive, 6 are negative and 4 are still pending

Related Content