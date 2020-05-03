Nigeria

Yobe State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 03

Highlights:

  • Three (3) new confirmed cases are reported today; One (1) case is a contact of the index case and the other two (2) are not epidemiologically linked with the index case

  • Four (4) confirmed cases on admission in State Specialist Hospital (SSH) Damaturu isolation center.
    All four (4) patients are in stable condition

  • Strengthening LGA RRT capacity to conduct case investigation, contact tracing, Infection and Prevention and Control (IPC), and risk communication in 5 very high-risk LGAs- Damaturu, Potiskum,
    Nguru, Geidam, and Bade

  • Conducting daily COVID-19 response coordination meetings in the state and 5 high-risk LGAs.

Epidemiological Summary:

  • Three (3) new confirmed cases are reported today; One (1) case was contact of confirmed (index) case and the other two are not epidemiologically linked with the index case.

  • On May 2, 2020, 12 alerts were reported, 10 were investigated with 2 alerts pending

  • 15 additional contacts of the new case were line-listed by the contact tracing team, No sample collected due to lack of sample collection Kit.

  • As of 2 May 2020, a total of 21 samples were collected and sent for testing: Out of these, 4 returned positive, 5 are negative and 12 are pending in the UMTH Laboratory.

