Yobe State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 03

Highlights:

Strengthening LGA RRT capacity to conduct case investigation, contact tracing, Infection and Prevention and Control (IPC), and risk communication in 5 very high-risk LGAs- Damaturu, Potiskum, Nguru, Geidam, and Bade

Four (4) confirmed cases on admission in State Specialist Hospital (SSH) Damaturu isolation center. All four (4) patients are in stable condition

Three (3) new confirmed cases are reported today; One (1) case is a contact of the index case and the other two (2) are not epidemiologically linked with the index case

Epidemiological Summary:

Three (3) new confirmed cases are reported today; One (1) case was contact of confirmed (index) case and the other two are not epidemiologically linked with the index case.

On May 2, 2020, 12 alerts were reported, 10 were investigated with 2 alerts pending

15 additional contacts of the new case were line-listed by the contact tracing team, No sample collected due to lack of sample collection Kit.