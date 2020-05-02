Yobe State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 02

Highlights:

SMOH in collaboration with WHO and IRC completed 2nd batch of training of 50 clinical staff from State Specialist Hospital (SSH) and Yobe State University Teaching Hospital (YSUTH) Damaturu isolation centers on COVID-19 case management and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC).

Conducting regular State COVID-19 response coordination meetings- and providing technical support to LGA RRTs, in collaboration with partners, on coordination and monitoring of response activities at LGA level as well as community engagement and resource mobilization.

One (1) confirmed case and two (2) suspected cases are on admission in State Specialist Hospital (SSH) Damaturu isolation center. All three (3) patients are in stable condition.

Epidemiological Summary:

No confirmed case reported today; the only confirmed (index) case in Yobe was reported on 27 April 2020 and was confirmed on 29 April 2020 in NCDC-accredited Laboratory in UMTH Maiduguri

On May 1, 2020, 10 alerts were investigated and 2 out of which were identified to be suspected cases

6 additional contacts of the index case were line-listed by the contact tracing team and 5 samples collected for investigation.