Nigeria
Yobe State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 01
Attachments
Highlights:
One index case was reported on 27 April 2020, and confirmed on 29 April 2020 in Damaturu LGA
Strengthening collaboration between State Epidemic Preparedness and Response (EPR) committee and State Rapid Response Team (SRRT) with the State Task Force (STF) on COVID-19 prevention and Control
Conducting regular State COVID-19 response coordination meetings- and providing technical support to LGA RRTs, in collaboration with partners, on coordination and monitoring of response activities at LGA level as well as community engagement and resource mobilization.
SMOH, SPHCMB, WHO, Action Against Hunger (AAH) Nigeria and partners completed training and capacity building for 12 LGAs -including 10 high-risk and border LGAs in the state (Damaturu, Potiskum, Nguru, Bade, Geidam, Yunusari, Machina, Gujba, Gulani, and Fika LGAs)
Conducted training for 84 Clinicians in State Specialist Hospital (SSH) and Yobe State University Teaching Hospital (YSUTH) Damaturu Isolation Centres on COVID-19 Case Management and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) - including training on basic and advanced life support.
Epidemiological Summary:
53 contacts were line listed and 1 samples was collected
As at 29 April 2020, 5 alerts were investigated and 2 samples collected
Two contact tracing teams have been trained and deployed to conduct case investigation.