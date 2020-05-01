Yobe State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 01

Highlights:

One index case was reported on 27 April 2020, and confirmed on 29 April 2020 in Damaturu LGA

Strengthening collaboration between State Epidemic Preparedness and Response (EPR) committee and State Rapid Response Team (SRRT) with the State Task Force (STF) on COVID-19 prevention and Control

Conducting regular State COVID-19 response coordination meetings- and providing technical support to LGA RRTs, in collaboration with partners, on coordination and monitoring of response activities at LGA level as well as community engagement and resource mobilization.

SMOH, SPHCMB, WHO, Action Against Hunger (AAH) Nigeria and partners completed training and capacity building for 12 LGAs -including 10 high-risk and border LGAs in the state (Damaturu, Potiskum, Nguru, Bade, Geidam, Yunusari, Machina, Gujba, Gulani, and Fika LGAs)