Nigeria

Yobe State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 01

Highlights:

  • One index case was reported on 27 April 2020, and confirmed on 29 April 2020 in Damaturu LGA

  • Strengthening collaboration between State Epidemic Preparedness and Response (EPR) committee and State Rapid Response Team (SRRT) with the State Task Force (STF) on COVID-19 prevention and Control

  • Conducting regular State COVID-19 response coordination meetings- and providing technical support to LGA RRTs, in collaboration with partners, on coordination and monitoring of response activities at LGA level as well as community engagement and resource mobilization.

  • SMOH, SPHCMB, WHO, Action Against Hunger (AAH) Nigeria and partners completed training and capacity building for 12 LGAs -including 10 high-risk and border LGAs in the state (Damaturu, Potiskum, Nguru, Bade, Geidam, Yunusari, Machina, Gujba, Gulani, and Fika LGAs)

  • Conducted training for 84 Clinicians in State Specialist Hospital (SSH) and Yobe State University Teaching Hospital (YSUTH) Damaturu Isolation Centres on COVID-19 Case Management and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) - including training on basic and advanced life support.

Epidemiological Summary:

  • One index case was reported on 27 April 2020, and confirmed on 29 April 2020 in Damaturu LGA

  • 53 contacts were line listed and 1 samples was collected

  • As at 29 April 2020, 5 alerts were investigated and 2 samples collected

  • Two contact tracing teams have been trained and deployed to conduct case investigation.

