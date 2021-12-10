Nigeria
Yobe State Ministry of Health - Cholera outbreak situation report No.8 as of 5 December 2021
Highlights:
• Ten (10) new suspected cases and no death was reported in week 48
• This represents a significant (77%) decrease in the number of new cases compared to the preceding week (43 cases were reported in week 47)
• The cumulative number of suspected cholera cases is now 4003 with 91 cholera-associated deaths (CFR- 2.3%), from 15 out of 17 LGAs of the state.
• Only two (2) LGAs- Nguru and Jakusko- reported the new cases in week 48. Most of the thirteen (13) out of the fifteen (15) affected LGAs have not reported cases in the last 2 weeks.
• The significant decrease in the number of new cases follows a scale-up of Cholera response interventions by the state, WHO, and partners including orientation and deployment of ‘Cholera Response Teams’ in 9 LGAs
• The SMOH and SPHCMB, with support from WHO, conducted capacity building for 140 health workers and deployed 12 ‘Cholera Response Teams’ and Supervisors in 9 LGAs to carry out the ‘Search and Destroy’ Cholera response strategy in the hotspot LGAs
• Yobe SMOH and SPHCMB, with support from WHO and partners, continues weekly multi-sectoral cholera response coordination meetings in the State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) with the Ministry of Water Resources, relevant agencies, health and WASH partners, and other stakeholders
• The State Ministry of Health (SMOH), in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, is working to strengthen routine environmental sanitation and other WASH activities across the state.