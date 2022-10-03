Yobe State Ministry of Health - Cholera Outbreak Situation Report No.5 (as of 25 September 2022)

Highlights:

• Two hundred and forty-one (241) new suspected cases and six (6) deaths were reported in week 38. About 4% increase compared to cases reported in week37 (252 cases).

• One new LGA reported six cases. Total affected LGAs are 10

• The total number of active cases in the State is sixty-one (61); 4 cases were currently in Fika, 12 in Gujba, 8 in Gulani, 9 in Potiskum, 21 in Fune, and 7 in Damaturu

• The cumulative number of suspected cholera cases is 1,625 with 54 cholera-associated deaths (CFR- 3.2%)

• The Cholera Search and destroy team, continue conducting house-to-house sensitization, Case Search, chlorination and decontamination in communities and household. The Team sensitized up to 6,230 peoples and identified 68 suspected cholera cases.

• The SMOH and SPHCMB, with support from WHO and partners, are conducting regular weekly multi-sectoral cholera response coordination meetings in the State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) with the Ministry of Water Resources, relevant agencies, health and WASH partners, and other stakeholders in attendance.

• The SMOH with the support from WHO, has transported 184 samples to state molecular laboratory and tested using RDT, 116 samples return positives, and remaining 68 were negatives.

• The State molecular laboratory tested 162 samples using culture, and returned 117 positive and 45 samples negatives

• The SMWR, in collaboration with UNICEF and AAH, continue distributions of Aqua tabs in affected settlements and households.