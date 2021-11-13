Yobe State Ministry of Health - Cholera outbreak situation report No.4 as of 7 November 2021

Highlights:

• One Hundred and forty-three (143) suspected cases, and four (4) deaths were reported in week 44

• This represents a 57% increase in the number of cases compared to the preceding week (91 cases were reported in week 43)

• The cumulative number of suspected cholera cases is now 3,893 with 90 cholera-associated deaths (CFR- 2.3%), reported from 15 out of 17 LGAs of the state.

• The SMOH, SPHCMB, with support from partners, continuous preparations for the 2nd round of OCV campaign targeting 141,556 people in the 11 political wards of Damaturu LGA. The SPHCMB vaccinated up to 141,555 people in the first round of the campaign.

• The SPHCMB, with support from WHO and partners, continues Active Case Search and referral in 6 high-burden LGAs. The teams identified 143 suspected cholera cases and reached up to 6,369 households with cholera prevention messages

• Yobe SMOH and SPHCMB, with support from WHO and partners, continues weekly multi-sectoral cholera response coordination meetings in the State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) with the Ministry of Water Resources, relevant agencies, health and WASH partners, and other stakeholders

• The SMWR is mapping water points, conducting water sample analysis, and chlorinating water sources in highburden LGAs.