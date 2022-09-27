Yobe State Ministry of Health - Cholera Outbreak Situation Report No.4 (as of 18 September 2022)

Highlights:

• Two hundred and fifty-two (252) new suspected cases and four (4) deaths were reported in week 37. About 29% decrease compared to cases reported in week36 (356 cases were reported)

• The total number of active cases in State eighty-six (86); 8 cases were currently Fika, 23 in Gujba, 18 in Fune, 27 in Gulani, 5 in Potiskum, 5 in Damaturu

• The cumulative number of suspected cholera cases is 1,384 with 48 cholera-associated deaths (CFR- 3.5%)

• The SMOH and WHO had deployed Cholera Search and destroy team, and conducted house-to-house sensitization, Case Search, chlorination and decontamination

• The SMOH and SPHCMB, with support from WHO and partners, are conducting regular weekly multi-sectoral cholera response coordination meetings in the State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) with the Ministry of Water Resources, relevant agencies, health and WASH partners, and other stakeholders in attendance.

• The SMOH with the support from WHO, has transported 166 samples to state molecular laboratory and tested using RDT, 106 samples return positives, and remaining 60 were negatives.

• The State molecular laboratory cultured 146 samples and returned 106 positive and 40 samples were negatives

• The SMOH had received additional case management drugs from UNICEF with the following items; IVF Ringer’s lactate 246 cartonsx20, IVF N/S 26 cartonsx20, ORS 937 cartonsx100, Caps Doxycycline 25,000 packetsx100, Tabs Zinc 96 packetsx100, Protective clothing.

• The Action Against Hunger (AAH) supported the SMOH with 70 cholera hygiene kits and distributed to seventy affected HHs

• The SMWR, in collaboration with UNICEF and AAH, continue distributions of Aqua tabs in affected settlements and households.

• The SMWR, with support from IRC, UNICEF, and AAH, has trained and deployed 124 hygiene promoters to improve hygiene practices in eight affected LGAs.