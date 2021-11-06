Yobe State Ministry of Health - Cholera outbreak situation report No.3 as of 31st of October, 2021

Highlights:

• Ninety-one (91) suspected cases, and no death was reported in week 43 • This represents a 52% decrease in the number of cases compared to the preceding week (191 cases were reported in week 42)

• The cumulative number of suspected cholera cases is now 3,750 with 86 cholera-associated deaths (CFR- 2.3%), reported from 15 out of 17 LGAs of the state • The SPHCMB, with support from partners, has completed the OCV campaign in Damaturu LGA, targeting 141,556 people in 11 geopolitical wards. At the end of the campaign, 141,555 people, representing 100% of the target population, have been vaccinated.

• The SPHCMB, with support from WHO and partners, conducted Active Case Search and contact tracing in 6 highburden LGAs. The teams identified 91 suspected cholera cases and reached up to 7,589 households with cholera prevention messages.

• The SMOH and HMB, with support from WHO, have trained 30 clinicians (doctors and nurses) in CTCs on Cholera Case Management and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC)

• UNICEF completed the construction and handover of semi-permanent structure to the SMOH to expand the capacity of CTC in SSH Damaturu • Yobe SMOH and SPHCMB, with support from WHO and partners, continues weekly multi-sectoral cholera response coordination meetings in the State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) with the Ministry of Water Resources, relevant agencies, health and WASH partners, and other stakeholders in attendance • The State Ministry of Health (SMOH), in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, is working to revive and strengthen routine Environmental Sanitation activities across the state.