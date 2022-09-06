Yobe State Ministry of Health - Cholera Outbreak Situation Report No.2 (as of 28 August 2022)

Highlights:

• Two hundred and nine (209) new suspected cases and nine (9) deaths were reported in week 34. About 115% increase in cases reported compared with week33 (97 cases were reported)

• The total number of active cases in the State is forty-one (41); 9 cases currently in Fika, 11 in Gujba, 18 in Gulani and 3 in Potiskum.

• The cumulative number of suspected cholera cases is five hundred and twenty-eight (528) with twenty-five (25) cholera-associated deaths (CFR- 4.7%)

• The SMOH and WHO deployed Cholera Search and destroy team, to conduct house-to-house sensitization,

Case Search and capacity building of health workers on Cholera Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) in hotspot LGAs.

• The SMOH and SPHCMB, with support from WHO and partners, are conducting regular weekly multi-sectoral cholera response coordination meetings in the State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) with the Ministry of Water Resources, relevant agencies, health and WASH partners, and other stakeholders in attendance.

• The SMOH with the support from WHO transported 19 culture-positive samples to the NCDC reference laboratory for external quality assurance and genotyping, all 19 samples were isolated for Vibrio cholerae O1 Ogawa.

• The SMOH received 35 cartons of Ringers lactates, drugs from Plan International (PI) and YODMA to be distributed to the affected settlements across affected LGAs.

• IRC has set up ORPs in 5 supported health facilities in Damaturu and Gujba • The SMWR, in collaboration with UNICEF and AAH, distributed Aqua tabs to affected settlements and households.

• The SMWR, with support from IRC, UNICEF and AAH, has trained and deployed 124 hygiene promoters to improve hygiene practices in eight affected LGAs.

• The SMWR and LGA teams, with support from WHO and AAH continue house-to-house sensitization on environmental sanitation and chlorination of water sources in affected settlements.