Yobe State Ministry of Health - Cholera outbreak situation report No.2 as of 24th of October, 2021

Highlights:

• One hundred and ninety-one (191) new suspected cases and two (2) deaths were reported in week 42

• This represents a 35% increase in the number of cases compared to the preceding week (124 cases were reported in week 41)

• The cumulative number of suspected cholera cases is now 3,659 with 86 cholera-associated deaths (CFR- 2.35%), reported from 15 out of 17 LGAs of the state

• The new fatalities were reported in Jakusko LGA

• Yobe SMOH and SPHCMB, with support from WHO and partners, continuous the weekly multi-sectoral cholera response coordination meetings in the State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) with the Ministry of Water Resources, relevant agencies, health and WASH partners, and other stakeholders

• The SPHCMB, with support from partners, conducted LGA and ward levels training for the implementation of Oral Cholera Vaccination in Damaturu LGA

• The SPHCMB, with support from partners, commenced the OCV campaign in Damaturu LGA, targeting 141,556 people in 11 geopolitical wards. On days 1 and 2 of the campaign, 77,816 people, representing 54.9% of the target were vaccinated

• The SPHCMB, with support from WHO and partners, conducted Active Case Search and contact tracing in 6 highburden LGAs. The teams identified 91 suspected cholera cases and reached up to 5271 households with cholera prevention messages.

• The State Ministry of Health (SMOH), in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, is working to revive and strengthen routine Environmental Sanitation activities across the state.

• The State Ministry of Water Resources (SMWR) is mapping water points, conducting water sample analysis, and chlorinating water sources in high-burden LGAs.