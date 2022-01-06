Yobe State Ministry of Health - Cholera outbreak situation report No.12 as of 2 January 2022

Highlights:

No new suspected case and no death was reported in week 52

This is a 100% decrease in the number of new case(s) compared to the number reported in the preceding week, as only 1 case was reported in week 51

The cumulative number of suspected cholera casesis now 4,016 with 91 cholera-associated deaths (CFR2.26%)

The last suspected cholera case was reported 12 days before the end of week 52 in Nguru LGA, Yobe state. No suspected cholera has been reported for 16 days as of today, 6 January 2022.

This milestone was achieved following the adoption of innovative three-pronged cholera control strategy by the SMOH, WHO, and partners: The Cholera 'Search and Destroy" strategy, Community Health Champions for house-to-house sensitization, and a large-scale capacity building for health workers on Cholera Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), etc., in hotspot LGAs.

While no suspected case(s) have reported in more than 2 weeks now, the SMOH, WHO and partners have continued active surveillance and community sensitization, and they are working closely with the WASH sector to strengthen WASH interventions in high-risk LGAs and communities

Yobe SMOH and SPHCMB, with support from WHO Community Health Champions (CHC) and Cholera Response Teams, continued house-to-house sensitization, and WASH interventions in Nguru LGA, Damaturu, Potiskum reaching up to 3473 households and 13,473 people with cholera prevention messages and interventions in week 52.