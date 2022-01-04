Yobe State Ministry of Health - Cholera outbreak situation report No.11 as of 26th December 2021

Highlights:

• Only one (1) new suspected case and no death was reported in week 51

• This is a significant (75%) decrease in the number of new cases compared to the number reported in the preceding week (4 cases were reported in week 50)

• The cumulative number of suspected cholera cases is now 4,016 with 91 cholera-associated deaths (CFR2.26%)

• The new suspected case was reported in Nguru LGA. The other fourteen (14) affected LGAs have had no new case(s) in the last three (3) weeks, at least.

• The consistent decrease in the number of cases is due to innovative strategies adopted by SMOH, WHO, and partners such as the Cholera 'Search and Destroy" strategy, deployment of Community Health Champions for house-to-house sensitization, and a large-scale capacity building for health workers on Cholera Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), etc., in hotspot LGAs.

• In week 51, Yobe SMOH and SPHCMB, with support from WHO, conducted additional capacity-building training for 55 HWs on Cholera Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) in Nguru, Jakusko, and Potiskum LGAs.

• Yobe SMOH and SPHCMB, with support from WHO Community Health Champions (CHC) and Cholera Response Teams, conducted house-to-house sensitization and WASH interventions in Nguru LGA, reaching up to 473 households and 1771 people with cholera prevention messages and interventions.

• Yobe SMOH and SPHCMB, with support from WHO and partners, continues weekly multi-sectoral cholera response coordination meetings in the State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) with the Ministry of Water Resources, relevant agencies, health, and WASH partners, and other stakeholders.