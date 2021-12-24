Yobe State Ministry of Health - Cholera outbreak situation report No.10 as of 19th December 2021

Highlights:

Only four (4) new suspected cases, and no death was reported in week 50

This is a significant (50%) decrease in the number of new cases compared to the number reported in the preceding week (8 cases were reported in week 49)

The cumulative number of suspected cholera cases is now 4,015 with 91 cholera-associated deaths (CFR- 2.26%)

As of week 50, only one LGA- Nguru LGA reported the four (4) new suspected cases. Most of the other fourteen (14) affected LGAs have had no new case(s) in the last two weeks, at least.

This consistent decrease in the number of suspected cases may be attributable to the adoption of innovative strategies in the cholera response efforts by the SMOH, WHO, and partners including the use of 'Search and Destroy" strategy in hotspot LGAs

Two additional cholera response ‘Search and Destroy’ teams have been deployed to Nguru LGA to curtail transmission in the only remaining affected ward (Afunori ward) while efforts are ongoing in the other LGAs to prevent the emergence of new cases.

Yobe SMOH and SPHCMB, with support from WHO, conducted training of 60 Case Managers and HWs on Cholera Infection Prevention and Control (IPC)