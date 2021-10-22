Yobe State Ministry of Health - Cholera outbreak situation report No.1 - 17 October 2021

Highlights:

• One hundred and twenty-four (124) cases and five (5) deaths have been reported in week 41

• The cumulative number of suspected cholera cases is now 3468 with 84 cholera-associated deaths (CFR- 2.4%), reported from 15 out of 17 LGAs of the state

• The new fatalities were reported in Nguru (4 deaths) and Potiskum (1 death) LGAs

• Yobe SMOH and SPHCMB, with support from WHO and partners, continuous the weekly multi-sectoral cholera response coordination meetings in the State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) with the Ministry of Water Resources, relevant agencies, health and WASH partners, and other stakeholders

• The SMOH facilitated a high-level meeting of the State Epidemic Preparedness and Response (EPR) Committee,

Chaired by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), with the Honorable Commissioners of Health and other ministries, and the 17 LGA Executive chairmen, on 17 August 2021, to galvanize the state and LGA leadership to control the cholera outbreak in the state

• Yobe SMOH has procured and distributed drugs, IV fluids, and commodities to major health facilities and CTUs across the state. Other line Ministries have also mobilized and distributed commodities to WASH agencies and partners to scale up WASH interventions.

• The SMOH, with support from partners, has secured provisions for Oral Cholera Vaccination (OCV) in Damaturu LGA

- the highest cholera-burden LGA with 850 suspected cases which accounts for about 25% of all cases in the state.

• In the planned vaccination campaign, the SPHCMB will lead the implementation in 11 wards of Damaturu LGA targeting 141,556 people

• The State Ministry of Water Resources (SMWR) is mapping water points, conducting water sample analysis, and chlorinating water sources in high-burden LGAs

• The SMWR, with support from IRC, UNICEF, Mercy Corps, and AAH, has trained and deployed 124 hygiene promoters to improve hygiene practices in 8 affected LGAs.