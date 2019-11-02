02 Nov 2019

Yobe State - Humanitarian Situation Overview (August to October 2019)

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (366.48 KB)

Overview

The humanitarian situation in Yobe State is generally stressed by pockets of severe and extreme severity in the return areas and in some impoverished urban communities hosting IDPs. The reporting period has seen additional arrivals of internally displaced people from conflict-affected areas in Borno State due to the relatively calm security situation in Yobe. There have been movements from Kukawa, Marte, Baga and Monguno LGAs in Borno to Bade, Nguru and Geidam LGAs in Yobe. Chronic poverty further exacerbated by the conflict is increasing vulnerabilities and humanitarian needs. This situation urgently calls for more investment in recovery and development programs. The destruction of basic social infrastructure in hard-to-reach areas coupled with lack of basic service delivery is further perpetuating the crisis. The suspension of activities by Action Against Hunger (AAH/ACF) and Mercy Corps (MC) has left significant gaps in the delivery of critical services to vulnerable people.

Addressing the structural and underlying causes of the conflict such as under development and socio-cultural and religious drivers of the crisis remains critical. As we enter the eleventh year of the conflict, youth unemployment and protection of civilians (GBV, abductions and killings) need to be urgently addressed.

There is lack of disaggregated sector analysis to support an effective analysis of humanitarian gaps in Yobe State. An estimated 96 per cent of IDPs are settled within the host community3 . This calls for community-based programming which raises the amount of funding needed to address these needs.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.