Yobe State - Humanitarian Situation Overview (August to October 2019)

Overview

The humanitarian situation in Yobe State is generally stressed by pockets of severe and extreme severity in the return areas and in some impoverished urban communities hosting IDPs. The reporting period has seen additional arrivals of internally displaced people from conflict-affected areas in Borno State due to the relatively calm security situation in Yobe. There have been movements from Kukawa, Marte, Baga and Monguno LGAs in Borno to Bade, Nguru and Geidam LGAs in Yobe. Chronic poverty further exacerbated by the conflict is increasing vulnerabilities and humanitarian needs. This situation urgently calls for more investment in recovery and development programs. The destruction of basic social infrastructure in hard-to-reach areas coupled with lack of basic service delivery is further perpetuating the crisis. The suspension of activities by Action Against Hunger (AAH/ACF) and Mercy Corps (MC) has left significant gaps in the delivery of critical services to vulnerable people.

Addressing the structural and underlying causes of the conflict such as under development and socio-cultural and religious drivers of the crisis remains critical. As we enter the eleventh year of the conflict, youth unemployment and protection of civilians (GBV, abductions and killings) need to be urgently addressed.

There is lack of disaggregated sector analysis to support an effective analysis of humanitarian gaps in Yobe State. An estimated 96 per cent of IDPs are settled within the host community3 . This calls for community-based programming which raises the amount of funding needed to address these needs.