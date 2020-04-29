Yobe State - Damaturu | Humanitarian Situation Overview (January - March 2020)

This report is produced by OCHA Nigeria in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period January to March 2020. The next report will be issued in June 2020.

OVERVIEW

The trend of displacement in Yobe State in the first quarter of 2020 changed compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

While over 70 per cent of the 5,000 new arrivalsin the State in the fourth quarter of 2019 originated from conflict areas in Borno State, only 30 per cent of the 6,317 new arrivals originated from Borno state this first quarter and the majority 70 per cent originated from remote communities in high risk security areas within Yobe State1 . About 3 per cent of the total new arrivals are secondary displaced persons from Borno State who had first taken refuge in the Republic of the Niger before coming in to Yobe State.

Priority needs include, food, health, nutrition, protection, shelter and NFIs, and WASH.

The Yobe State government, (in coordination with the Federal Government and other neighboring states), and with the support of partnersistaking a strong inter‐sectoral lead to implement measures to prevent and control the spread of COVID‐19 in the state. The efforts are being coordinated by the State Rapid Response Team (RRT) which is an interagency forum led by the State Ministry of Health with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners. According to WHO, three Isolation Centers have been established in the state to treat any reported COVID‐19 cases. So far, no case has been confirmed in the state during the reporting period.

Humanitarian accessisshrinking in some areasin the state due to security concerns. Some Partners operating in Goneeri, Wajir and other rural areasin Gujba LGA have reduced the number of weekly field movements and time spent by staff at the program site. Partners have also reduced their field staff movement to Geidam and Yunusari LGAs due to unpredictable security environment in those LGAs. The security environment along Damaturu‐Gashua road which also links to the Geidam and Yunusari LGAs continues to be unpredictable due to occasional armed attacks, illegal checkpoints and abduction of civilians, especially around Baban ngida and Dapchi towns by suspected None State Armed Groups (NSAGs).