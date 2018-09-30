30 Sep 2018

Yobe State Cholera Outbreak Situation Report No. 9: 28th September 2018, Yobe State Ministry of Health

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 28 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.05 MB)

Highlights:

  • 18 new cases were reported on September 28, 2018 from 5 LGAs (Gujba, Gulani, Damaturu, Fune and Potiskum)

  • 0 death was reported.

Epidemiological Summary:

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported in Yobe state is 1210 with 61 associated deaths (CFR 5.0%). In the state, up to 399 cases have been reported in Gulani LGA (affecting 10 wards), 325 cases in Gujba LGA (affected 8 wards) and 300 cases in Damaturu LGA (affecting 11 wards). In Fune LGA, 119 cases were reported (from 9 wards) and 67 cases were reported in Potiskum LGA (from 10 wards).

Out of 56 samples collected and tested using cholera RDTs, 44 (79%) were positive and 9 (17%) were negative. Again, 9 (47%) out of 19 samples cultured were positive for Vibrio Cholerae. However, the 9 positive samples were taken to national reference laboratory for quality checks and further analysis samples and Vibrio Cholerae O1 (Inaba) serotype was isolated in 4 out of the 9 samples.

