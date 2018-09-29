Yobe State Cholera Outbreak Situation Report No. 7: 26 September 2018

Highlights:

23 new cases were reported on September 26, 2018 from 5 LGAs (Gujba, Gulani, Damaturu, Fune and Potiskum)

0 death was reported.

Epidemiological Summary:

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported in Yobe state is 1170 with 61 associated deaths (CFR 5.2%). In the state, up to 378 cases have been reported in Gulani LGA (affecting 9 wards), 315 cases in Gujba LGA (affected 7 wards) and 293 cases in Damaturu LGA (affecting 6 wards). In Fune LGA, 117 cases were reported (from 6 wards) and 67 cases were reported in Potiskum LGA (from 4 wards).

Out of 56 samples collected and tested using cholera RDTs, 44 (79%) were positive and 9 (17%) were negative. Again, 9 (47%) out of 19 samples cultured were positive for Vibrio Cholerae. However, the 9 positive samples were taken to national reference laboratory for quality checks and further analysis samples and Vibrio Cholerae O1 (Inaba) serotype was isolated in 4 out of the 9 samples.

Twenty-three (23) new suspected cholera cases were reported in Yobe state on the 26th September 2018, representing 17.4% increase in the number of cases reported the previous day (Fig. 2). Fourteen (14) of the new cases were reported from Gulani, representing 21.4% increase in number of cases reported in the previous day (Fig. 4). Five (5) cases were reported in Gujba (Fig. 6), two (2) cases were reported from Fune (Fig. 5), one (1) case is from Damaturu (Fig. 10) and no case was reported from Potiskum LGA (Fig. 12).